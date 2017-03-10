Marc and Jody Emery to appear for bail hearing after Cannabis Culture store raids

Marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday morning for a bail hearing amid a slew of pot shop raids in B.C. and Ontario.

The self-proclaimed “Prince” and “Princess of Pot” were arrested at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport Wednesday night as they were reportedly heading to Barcelona, Spain to attend a cannabis expo.

Both appeared briefly in a courtroom on Thursday afternoon where charges were revealed.

Marc Emery faces 15 counts, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime, while Jodie Emery is charged with five similar counts.

The Emerys own the Cannabis Culture brand, which is used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Toronto police said Thursday they had executed raids on seven dispensaries and four homes in connection with an investigation dubbed Project Gator.

Five Cannabis Culture locations in Toronto, one in Hamilton and one in Vancouver were raided. Search warrants were also executed on two Toronto residences, one in Vancouver and one in Stoney Creek, Ont.

Tammy Robbinson, spokeswoman for the City of Toronto’s municipal licensing and standards division, said the sale of marijuana in retail stores is illegal under federal law and in violation of the city’s zoning bylaws, adding other dispensaries could be targeted in the future.

