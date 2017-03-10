Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several mountain highways in the B.C. Southern Interior that extend into Friday.

About 30 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla, as much as 20 centimetres could fall on Highway 3 through Manning Park and another 15 centimetres east of Osoyoos into the Kootenays.

“A frontal system draped across the southern interior will bring heavy snow to the Coquihalla Highway and Allison Pass. Snow will be heavy at times tonight especially near the summit. Snow levels will rise slightly on Friday bringing a mix of rain and snow to the highways,” said the warning issued by Environment Canada.

Several accidents were reported as the snow began to fall in the Okanagan Thursday afternoon.