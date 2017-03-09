‘All aboard!’ Veteran CTrain driver offers passengers fun with their ride

Taking a ride on the LRT is usually a pretty routine trip for Calgarians, but not when they’re a passenger with veteran CTrain driver Syd Banks.

“I’ve been on the train several times when he’s been on,” passenger Bernice Mack said. “He’s amazing with his announcements.”

Banks is often on the PA system several times during the trip; giving weather forecasts, thanking passengers for getting on and off quickly and giving updates on the play of the Calgary Flames.

“Wow, it sure is good to see the Flames doing so well,” Banks told his passengers Thursday. “Playoffs, here we come!”

Banks has something to be proud of on his uniform.

“This ‘badge one’ means I’m the most senior driver at Calgary Transit… 43-and-a-half years.”

Thursday also brought a ‘special occasion’ announcement for his passengers.

“You might notice a little extra zip in my voice today,” Banks told them. “That’s because I’m celebrating another milestone in my life. Last Wednesday I celebrated my 73rd birthday, and today I’m celebrating my 49th wedding anniversary.”

Banks and his wife Gail were planning on toasting the occasion while having dinner atop the Calgary Tower.

Asked how much longer he might continue driving, Banks replied: “My anniversary date at Calgary Transit is Nov. 4, so I might retire on Nov. 4. Mind you, I’m not saying what year.”