Want to be in the movies?

The producers of a low-budget movie to be shot in Kelowna are looking for help with cast and props.

The Sepia Films production, Anthem, is described as a coming-of-age story that captures the turbulence of the teenage years.

The company is asking for items from the 1990’s or earlier to be donated or lent.

The request is for home décor items, gadgets, electronics, magazine, toys, games, clothing and vehicles.

They can be brought to the Dickson Avenue parking lot behind the Landmark 3 building Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sepia Films is also seeking actors and volunteer extras.

Applicants are asked to submit a headshot photo, their age and availability dates between March 27th and April 15th to ReluctantProphetCasting@gmail.com

Okanagan Film Commissioner, Jon Sutherland, says Sepia has helped the region become a production hub for movie-making.

“Sepia Films has brought seven films to the Okanagan, each one hiring more locals and training new crew,” said Sutherland in a news release.