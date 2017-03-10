Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, March 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Snow and rain will taper off today and some areas may even see partial clearing by this afternoon in the wake of the weather system.

Another front will move in tomorrow with more precip, with either rain or wet snow for the valley regions, but freezing levels are on the rise.

By Sunday, freezing levels will be well above valley regions and any precipitation falling near the valley base will be rain.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to 7C

~ Duane/Wesla