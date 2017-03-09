Winnipegger commits to NCAA division one school

Winnipeg’s Emmanuel Akot took the first big step in his basketball career on Thursday.

Akot, 17, announced his commitment to one of the top college basketball programs in the United States. The six foot six forward will join the NCAA division one Arizona Wildcats of the Pac-12 conference starting in the 2018-19 season. The Wildcats are currently ranked seventh in the latest AP Top 25 Rankings.

In making the announcement on twitter Akot thanked the Winnipeg Wolves Basketball Club.

“Thank you to all the schools that recruited me and I wish you all nothing but the best,” Akot tweeted. “I’d also like to thank the Winnipeg Wolves and Exum Elite AAU Programs for helping me develop as a basketball player and providing me with exposure to division one programs.”

WATCH: Emmanuel Akot Highlights

Akot is widely considered to be one of the top 25 ranked high school recruits in the United States. ESPN currently ranks him 21st in their ESPN 60 rankings.

Akot plays for Wasatch Academy in Utah. This past summer Akot was named a first team all-star while leading Team Manitoba to a fourth place finish at the 2016 Canadian Under-17 Boys National Championships. He also suited up for Team Canada the past two years.

Akot attended Kildonan East Collegiate and Valley Gardens Middle School in Winnipeg.