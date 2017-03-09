Okanagan forecast

Thursday, March 09, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

Snow and rain will continue to fall overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Fingers crossed for partial clearing by Friday afternoon for some BC Southern Interior areas in the wake of the system.

Another system will move in on Saturday with more precip, with either rain or wet snow for the valley regions.

By Sunday, freezing levels will be well above valley regions and any precipitation falling near the valley base will be rain.

Friday’s daytime high range: 0 to 7C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla