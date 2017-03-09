Hundreds of Regina students compete in ‘Battle of the Books’ to find biggest book worms

The gym at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School was full of hundreds students from 23 catholic schools in Regina.

“Battle of the Books” is a book competition where teams from various schools are asked questions about select books. The questions are based on plots, themes and characters of the story.

Jason Vitales and his team said they spent many hours together studying each book before the big tournament.

“I like reading as a hobby, so this competition was less of a competition and more of a fun sport to challenge myself,” Vitales said.

“We’ve been working for this for a whole year, right now, I’m pretty nervous.”

Teams read eight books since January and competed in smaller book reading competitions. The winner of those competitions went on to compete in the “Battle of Books” finale.

“They get three points for having the correct title of the book and correct spelling… Capitalization and punctuation. They also receive a point for the author’s name,” Sherry Chase, a library coordinator said.

Regina Catholic School Division has been putting on the challenge for several years and said the competition is gaining popularity.

“When we first started, we had 10 schools participating. This year we have 23 schools participating and we have over 100 teams… With 400 students, so it really has grown.” Teacher librarian Leonora Lucyk said.

Teacher librarians have already started turning pages to pick out books and questions for next year.