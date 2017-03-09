Accused car thief also suspect in bus driver assault

A Kelowna teenager arrested for stealing a car is also accused of assaulting a transit bus driver.

The female driver was struck on the head on February 13th at a West Kelowna transit exchange.

The bus’s video surveillance footage helped police identify a male suspect.

The car was stolen Wednesday morning after the owner left it idling in his Rutland neighbourhood driveway when he went into his home to get something.

RCMP spotted the stolen vehicle shortly afterwards as the driver dangerously sped away. It was not pursued for public safety reasons.

Police again located the car near the airport and watched from a safe distance as the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into a residential neighbourhood north of Duck Lake.

With officers on the ground, and the RCMP helicopter in the air, containment was set up and a dog team called in.

“Cst. Brinnen and his four legged partner, Police Service Dog Fitz, conducted a track for their suspect who was found hiding inside a plastic storage bin,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “Police identified their auto theft suspect and determined that he was wanted on un-related outstanding warrants for his arrest.”

A 17-year-old boy was to appear in court Thursday on charges for both incidents.