Southern Manitoba town opens doors to 20 foot snow drifts

ST.LEON, Man. — The small southern Manitoba town of St.Leon was trapped behind walls of snow drifts following the blizzard earlier this week.

The blizzard brought with it snow drifts of 20 feet or more and trapped many of the people living in the small community.

Lyndsi Ives lives in St.Leon and said the snow was so high against her house that the feeling went from a fun snow day to a scary feeling of being trapped.

“As soon as I looked out the window, I was like oh my god what?,”Ives said.

Ives and her fiance Sylvain Martel said they wanted to go out for milk or even food, but instead had to opt for a day inside because the blizzard was far too dangerous to venture in to.

They said the blizzard was something out of a movie.

Ives said she’d heard people talk about a similar blizzard in the 60’s and even one in 1996, but she’d never seen anything like this blizzard in all her years.

“We couldn’t even see the garage. It was like where did it go?,” Ives said.

The town Reeve, Aurel Pantel, said this is Manitoba and while he’s lived in the community for most of his life and has never experienced winds like this past week, he knew his community would dig itself out.

“Our men know what to do. Lay low when it’s stormy and when it clears up they go out and get ‘er done,” Pantel said.