John Oakley Show – Thursday March 9, 2017

Marc and Jodie Emery arrested in Toronto

Police across Canada are raiding marijuana dispensaries belonging to Marc Emery, after he and his wife were arrested at Pearson International Airport Wednesday night. “Canada’s angriest pothead”, Russell Barth, is a friend of the John Oakley Show and says that this is a waste of money and resources considering the fentanyl crisis.

Fixing hydro should start with getting details those government deals

The energy critic and progressive conservative MPP Todd Smith also says that the sale of hydro needs to stop. He joins the John Oakley Show to explain.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter says 300 schools in Ontario considered for closure.

Opposition parties are slamming the Liberal government for a lack of transparency about the school board process of the decision to close schools, and say the guidelines for those closure considerations need to be changed.

PC MPP for Bruce-Grey – Owen Sound, Bill Walker joins the Oakley Show and explains that he is concerned about several school closures in his riding.

Geoff Owen is a Principal at Foresight Strategic Advisors, a new Canadian public affairs firm focused on policy substance over access.

Karlene Nation – Media Strategist at OneNation Media Group in Toronto. Former reporter and producer with CTV News

David Wills – is Senior Vice President of Media Profile, an independent public relations firm based in Toronto.