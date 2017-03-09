London Police seize guns and drugs at Bridle Path residence

London Police raided a home in the Kipps Lane area on Wednesday where they found both drugs and weapons.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at the Bridle Path residence, seizing about $200 in controlled substances, a rifle with ammunition, and a crossbow in addition to a number of other weapons.

Police are reporting that two London residents aged 25 and 26 are being jointly charged with a number of offences including careless use, handling, and storage of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of controlled substances.

