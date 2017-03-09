Global News
March 9, 2017 4:06 pm

London Police seize guns and drugs at Bridle Path residence

By Global News
London Police
A A

London Police raided a home in the Kipps Lane area on Wednesday where they found both drugs and weapons.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at the Bridle Path residence, seizing about $200 in controlled substances, a rifle with ammunition, and a crossbow in addition to a number of other weapons.

Police are reporting that two London residents aged 25 and 26 are being jointly charged with a number of offences including careless use, handling, and storage of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of controlled substances.

Click here to read the press release.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News