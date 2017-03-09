Police hope to find stolen sculpture before Edmonton exhibition

Edmonton police are asking the public for help finding a sculpture that was stolen from a west-end garage last April. The art is part of a series that is supposed to be in an exhibition this year.

The EPS said it was one of several things reported stolen during break and enter at a garage near 156 Street and 107 overnight between April 2 and April 3, 2016.

The sculpture is about three feet tall and weighs approximately 80 lbs.

“Investigators have exhausted all of their leads and due to the uniqueness of the sculpture, they thought someone may recognize it or have seen it,” EPS spokeswoman Carolin Maran said in an email.

The sculpture was created by artist Blake Ward, Maran said.