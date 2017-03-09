University of Toronto students organize powwow and indigenous festival
On Saturday, the Indigenous Studies Students’ Union at the University of Toronto will be hosting the first on-campus powwow in decades.
Honouring Our Students Powwow and Indigenous Festival will be open to the public. The afternoon will include all the activities involved in a traditional powwow.
Thursday on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show we spoke with Jennifer Sylvester, the President and Communications Coordinator of the Indigenous Studies’ Student Union, about the event.View link »
Event info:
Saturday, March 11, 2017
Time: 12-6pm – Doors open at 11 a.m. – Grand entry at 1 p.m.
Location: University of Toronto’s Athletic Centre – Sports Gym (320 Huron Street, Toronto, ON)
