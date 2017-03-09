The Cutrara Cheat Sheet – March 9th 2017
What’s going on Marc and Jodie Emery?
The Prince and Princess of Pot were arrested at Pearson as police raided their Cannabis Culture stores across Canada
More on this story
Juno host’s and a calm kids calls 9/11 after getting his legs cut off
Find out whose hosting the annual Canadian music awards and listen to the chilling audio on Trending Topix:View link »
Ottawa teacher in trouble after cutting autistic kids hair
Obama admits to spying on Trump on today’s Chreston’s Cuts
Toronto cops warning public after a couple of incidents involving kids
What are you telling your kids? How do you balance keeping them aware without scaring the crap out of them?View link »
Update in the Cannabis Culture raids
Update in the Cannabis Culture raids

Global's Catherine McDonald reports live from Old City Hall court house:
Sad news for Harry Potter fans & Star Trek gets its new captain on Trending Topix:
Understanding the gender pay gap
Understanding the gender pay gap

Stats Can analyst Melissa Moyser explains the latest numbers:
