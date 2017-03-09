The Cutrara Cheat Sheet – March 9th 2017

What’s going on Marc and Jodie Emery?

The Prince and Princess of Pot were arrested at Pearson as police raided their Cannabis Culture stores across Canada

More on this story here

Juno host’s and a calm kids calls 9/11 after getting his legs cut off

Find out whose hosting the annual Canadian music awards and listen to the chilling audio on Trending Topix:

Ottawa teacher in trouble after cutting autistic kids hair

Obama admits to spying on Trump on today’s Chreston’s Cuts

Toronto cops warning public after a couple of incidents involving kids

What are you telling your kids? How do you balance keeping them aware without scaring the crap out of them?

Update in the Cannabis Culture raids

Global’s Catherine McDonald reports live from Old City Hall court house:

Sad news for Harry Potter fans & Star Trek gets its new captain on Trending Topix:

Understanding the gender pay gap

Stats Can analyst Melissa Moyser explains the latest numbers: