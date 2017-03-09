NS schools fail small fraction of Primary to Grade 9 students: minister

Nova Scotia’s education minister says 259 students were failed last year from Primary to Grade 9 across the province.

Karen Casey revealed the number after being asked again to clarify whether or not there is a no-fail policy as part of the province’s education system.

The issue was one of those raised by teachers as part of their recent contract dispute with the province.

Casey again reiterated that her department does not have a policy and decisions on whether to pass or retain students rests with individual teachers in consultation with parents and principals.

She says she understands a “myth” persists and that’s why a clarification letter was recently sent to school boards.

Casey says the numbers clearly show that some retentions do occur, although she admits it is a small fraction in a system with upwards of 115,000 students.

She says in some instances it becomes clear some students should stay at a particular grade level and that is something that should occur.