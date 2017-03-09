Winnipeg-based soldier died from possible parachute malfunction, says 17 Wing commander

WINNIPEG —

Master Cpl. Alfred Barr died while training due to a potential malfunction in his parachute near Yorkton, Sask., according to 17 Wing commander, Col. Andy Cook.

READ MORE: RCAF search and rescue technician dead in training accident

At a media release Thursday, a tearful Cook said it’s been a difficult period for 17-Wing since learning about Barr’s death.

"It's been a difficult period of time" Andy Cook, commander of 17 Wing Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/uAws7emDlX — Talia Ricci (@TaliaGlobalNews) March 9, 2017

Barr was a member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron based in Winnipeg.

“Unfortunate accidents, such as this one, boldly remind us about the inherent dangers of our mission as members of Royal Canadian Airforce and more specifically, 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron,” Cook said.

A flight safety investigation team will be landing in Yorkton Thursday afternoon to investigate Barr’s death.

“We have more questions than answers ourselves,” Cook said.

“The RCAF has initiated an inquiry. We will determine what happened and how to prevent this in the future,” Cook said.

Although it’s too early to know the exact cause, Cook said all they know is there was a malfunction with the parachute.

‘He was always happy’

Barr was a relatively new member with the search and rescue squad. He started training last summer and was “very proud to serve his country,” Cook said.

“He was very eager to get through the program and graduate. He got on our squadron ready to work,” said a search and rescue technician, who worked with Barr.

“We was always happy and always smiling. He was always willing to do the work even though the work is sometimes not that fun.”

Officials from 17 Wing said it’s too early to say whether protocols should be reviewed surrounding training exercises .