Woman sexually assaulted by man she thought was her ride-share driver: Calgary police

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault, in which the victim was picked up by a man she believed to be a driver for a ride-sharing company.

Investigators said the man approached a group of people outside a restaurant in the 300 block of 11 Ave S.W. Sunday, claiming to be a ride-share driver and asking if anyone needed a ride. A woman who had made arrangements with a ride-share company got into the vehicle.

Police said Thursday when the pair arrived at the women’s home, the driver insisted on walking her to her door.

“The man then made unwanted verbal comments before inappropriately touching the woman multiple times,” a police statement read. The man eventually returned to his vehicle and the victim called police.

Investigators confirm the man was not her assigned driver and said that driver did attend the location but left after the woman failed to show up. It’s unknown if the man who picked her up was actually a driver for a ride-sharing company, or if he was only pretending to be one.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s with a distinct accent. He was approximately five feet, 10-inches tall with a medium build, dark eyes and a clean haircut with no facial hair, wearing a black baseball hat. He was driving a navy blue, 2008-2010 Dodge Caravan with cloth seats.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Police will provide an update at 12:15 p.m. from police headquarters.