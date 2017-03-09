Manitoba girl not wearing seatbelt thrown from SUV after crash

A 12-year-old girl from Steinbach, Man., is recovering in hospital after she was ejected from an SUV Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP responded to a crash at the intersection of Provincial Road 206 and Road 39 N in the Rural Municipality of Hanover.

An SUV was driving eastbound on Road 39 and did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection, RCMP said. The vehicle then hit a northbound SUV with four people inside.

The 12-year-old girl was ejected from the northbound vehicle. She was taken to hospital in critical condition but later ungraded to stable condition.

RCMP said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash.