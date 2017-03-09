Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan 50% complete

A milestone has been reached on construction of the Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan.

The new $285.2 million hospital in Saskatoon is now 50 per cent complete.

Crews spent December and the first part of 2017 creating the rooftop enclosure and installing approximately 20 mechanical air handling units.

They will now turn to installing elements needed to support the rooftop heliport that will sit on top of the mechanical equipment enclosure.

“It’s an exciting time for all of us involved in making this hospital a reality,” Craig Ayers, the Saskatoon Health Region’s CHS project director, said in a statement.

“Over the next few months, as the last portion of the hospital cantilevers out, you will begin to see the full scale and unique vision of this important facility being realized.”

That will include work on the exterior walls, along with framing and window installation to make the building watertight.

Although construction is at the halfway mark, funds still need to be raised.

We are grateful to all of those across the province who have worked so hard to move this project forward,” Brynn Boback-Lane, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan, said in a release.

“In these final two years, we need the support of people across Saskatchewan now more than ever to help meet our goal and raise over $75 million to make our new provincial hospital a special place for kids, moms-to-be, and families.”

The Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan is scheduled to open in late 2019.