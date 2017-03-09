Georges Dumont Hospital expansion entering final phase

The new expansion of the Georges-L.-Dumont hospital is entering its third and final phase.

READ MORE: Highlights from New Brunswick budget 2017: more spending, more debt

The three-level building will house new surgical suites as well as a recovery room, a day surgery unit, an intensive care unit, a top-down unit, physiotherapy and occupational therapy units. There will also be central sterile reprocessing as well as office space.

“The surgical suites here at the Georges Dumont hospital were getting pretty old pretty dated, so it’s a matter of renewing and also adding some capacity,” said Health Minister Victor Boudreau on Thursday.

A total of $21.3 million has been allocated in this year’s budget for the project with the total cost of the expansion set at $100.5 million. It’s part of the nearly $500 million the Gallant government is investing on renovations and expansions of three major hospitals in the province.

Saint John Regional Hospital will see an investment of $90 million and an estimated $200 million will go towards expansion of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton. An additional $35 million will go towards upgrading the maternity and cardiac wards at the Moncton Hospital.

“Your government is listening and knows that access to quality health care is important.” Boudreau said.

The first two stages of the project are complete, and the tender for the third and final stage is to be awarded this month.

“Doing it in phases, we thought was the appropriate way to do so, to give New Brunswick companies a chance to get as much work as possible,” Boudreau said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2021.