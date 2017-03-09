Regina police use Taser during arrest Wednesday night

A Regina Police Service member discharged a Taser during an arrest that involved a confrontation with a baseball bat Wednesday night.

Police went to a residence in the 6500 block of 1st Avenue North around 9 p.m. to find a 30-year-old man who was wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

According to police, when officers entered the residence, the man was waving a baseball bat and would not co-operate with the police commands.

Police said after he failed to follow the instructions to drop the baseball bat, officers deployed a CEW, also known as a Taser.

The Taser did not make contact with the man but he did eventually co-operate with the police and was taken into custody without injury.

Policy states that any use of a CEW must be documented and it will be reviewed by a Use of Force Committee. The use of force has also been reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

Dallas Aaron Hunchak has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance. He appeared in court Thursday morning.