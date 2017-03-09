More snow expected for Nova Scotia: Environment Canada

Nova Scotians are in store for some more snowy weather.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia and says there is snow in the forecast this week.

The national weather service says a low pressure system is expected to pass south of the province Friday evening.

It’s expected snow will begin along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia on Friday afternoon and continue overnight as the system intensifies and moves toward Newfoundland.

At this time, it’s unclear exactly how much snow will be associated with this system, however Environment Canada says Cape Breton and eastern mainland Nova Scotia will likely see the highest snowfall amounts.

