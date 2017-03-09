SaskPower supervisor fined $28K in electrocution death near Wakaw, Sask.

A SaskPower supervisor has been fined a total of $28,000 for a December 2014 workplace fatality near Wakaw, Sask.

Kelvin Rowlett was found guilty on March 1, 2017 in Melfort provincial court of violating two provisions of the Saskatchewan Employment Act that resulted in the death of a worker.

A 45-year-old Saskatoon man was electrocuted on Dec. 20, 2014 while repairing a high-voltage transmission line south of the community.

He was rushed to Rosthern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rowlett was found guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of workers under his supervision by failing to follow procedures in the SaskPower Safety Rule Book for job hazards.

He was also found guilty for failing to ensure a jumper cable was used prior to cutting an energized shield wire.

One additional charge was dismissed.

Rowlett was fined $10,000 for each violation along with a $4,000 surcharge for each count.