March 9, 2017
Updated: March 9, 2017

City of Winnipeg implementing hiring freeze, wages to deal with budget shortfall

The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on spending and implementing hiring and wage freezes.

WINNIPEG — The city is taking big steps to help address its projected $9.5 million shortfall in the 2017 budget.

On Thursday the city announced it’s implementing a hiring freeze in most departments and will not give raises for senior management and non-union staff. Restrictions are also in place on discretionary spending, such as avoiding the use of external consultants and needing approval on all conference travel.

The city will review its 2017 projects to see if any can be postponed or reprioritized.

“In February we stated the need to control spending to address the 2017 budget shortfall, and these measures will help us make up this shortfall,” Councillor Scott Gillingham, chair of the standing policy committee on finance said.

“While the efforts announced today aim to reduce departmental expense, we also want to assure the public that emergency services levels will be maintained.”

