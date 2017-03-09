Snowfall warning issued for Whistler, Sea to Sky Highway

A snowfall warning has been issued for Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler this morning.

Environment Canada says it is expected between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over the region by Friday morning.

Drivers are urged to use caution and be prepared for the changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travelling difficult and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow.

Stay tuned to Drive BC for any updates on road closures due to the weather.