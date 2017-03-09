Crime
March 9, 2017 8:49 am
Updated: March 9, 2017 8:59 am

2 people found dead in Winnipeg’s Centennial area

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police are set to release more information after finding two bodies on the 700 block of William Avenue Wednesday evening.

Jeremy Desrochers / File / Global News file
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were found dead in the city’s West Alexander area.

Police were called on scene to the 700 block of William Avenue at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found two bodies but said they cannot release any other information at this time. Police are set to give updates later Thursday morning.

More to come.

Global News