2 people found dead in Winnipeg’s Centennial area
A A
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were found dead in the city’s West Alexander area.
Police were called on scene to the 700 block of William Avenue at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers found two bodies but said they cannot release any other information at this time. Police are set to give updates later Thursday morning.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.