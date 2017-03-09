CN freight train derails west of Toronto

No injuries were reported after a CN freight train derailed west of Toronto Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near the Etobicoke North GO Station.

A CN spokesperson told Global News no dangerous goods were on board and the rail cars were empty.

“The incident involved cars being moved at low speed on a side track,” Jonathan Abecassis of CN said. “The derailed cars were empty, there are no injuries and our crews are on the scene.”

Metrolinx, the province’s regional transportation agency, said GO Train service was not affected by the derailment.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the damage to the cars or the rail line.

CN did not provide a time frame when the derailed cars will be removed.