Women’s Day fundraiser for women’s support groups in Kelowna
A A
The Kelowna Women’s Shelter and Elizabeth Fry Society celebrated International Women’s Day Wednesday with a fundraiser.
The two groups demonstrated to the crowd how they assist women year round in the hopes of finding further financial support for their efforts.
The Be Bold for Change fundraiser took place at Landmark 6 in Kelowna.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.