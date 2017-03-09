Man dies after falling from balcony during Toronto police visit, watchdog called in
TORONTO – Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a man who fell from an apartment balcony in Toronto on Wednesday evening.
The Special Investigations Unit says just before 7 p.m., police officers went to a west-end apartment building (on Humber Boulevard).
A short time after officers entered a 12th floor apartment, a 20-year-old man fell from the 12th floor balcony to the ground below and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released and the SIU has not indicated why police were called to the apartment.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have video of the incident to upload it to the agency’s website.
The agency investigates all reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
