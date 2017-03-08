Calgarians who’ve gone days without running water vent their frustration

About 25 homes on Spiller Road in southeast Calgary have been without running water since Friday following a water main break.

The break is blamed on aging infrastructure and the problem was more complicated than anticipated, according to city officials.

“By Sunday night it was repaired, everything looked good,” said Marissa Mitton with the City of Calgary’s water services. “They turned the water back on and unfortunately, we got another break

Crews have fixed the second break and are now working to flush the line and then do water testing, Mitton said on Wednesday.

The city hopes to have the water turned back on sometime Thursday.

“It’s been stressful, especially with kids,” Crystal Montgomery said. “And going to work and not being able to do dishes and laundry and all that kind of stuff.”

Montgomery and her partner Benjamin Salloum have been without water since Friday. They have a three year old and a teenager.

“It definitely feels like we’re camping,” Montgomery said. “It’s been stressful and he (my three year old) got sick today.”

The city said it was unable to give homeowners a heads up because the break was significant and sudden.

However, residents said they’re frustrated with a lack of communication.

“We’re not in the loop as to what’s going on,” Salloum said. “The diggers are here and they keep making more holes but we’re not getting much feedback on timelines.”

Mitton said the city is trying its best to keep people informed.

“We can’t always communicate every single thing to every single resident. But we’re doing our best. We’re trying to keep 311 as up to date as possible.”