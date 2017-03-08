3 additional cases of mumps in Toronto, 1 new case at TDSB elementary school

The Toronto District School Board says there’s a new case of mumps at another elementary school, bringing the total of students who have the viral infection up to four.

TDSB spokeswoman Shari Schwartz-Maltz told Global News a new case of mumps has been confirmed at Davisville Junior Public School, near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

Toronto Public Health confirmed in an update Wednesday that there are a total of 31 cases in the city, three more than Tuesday’s count.

News of the additional cases comes as public health officials have been dealing with a mumps outbreak in Toronto for weeks now.

Health officials said the mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets and is spread person-to-person. Mumps can be shared through coughing, sneezing, kissing, drinks, utensils, food or drink bottles.

Public health staff said a major factor contributing to the outbreaks of mumps is being in crowded environments.

Officials encouraged the public to check their vaccination records. Public Health said people born in 1970 or later should have two doses of the mumps vaccine. The health agency also encouraged people to watch for symptoms of mumps.

“The mumps infection causes fever, swelling of one or more salivary glands, loss of appetite, tiredness, and headache,” Wednesday’s update read.

“If you or your child have symptoms of the mumps and are ill, please contact your health care provider and do not attend work or school.”