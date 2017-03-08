Crime
March 8, 2017 7:55 pm

RCMP respond to armed suspect west of Slave Lake, traffic being rerouted

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Global News
The RCMP asked drivers to avoid Highway 33 between Highway 2 and Swan Hills late Wednesday afternoon as officers responded to “a stolen vehicle with an armed suspect” in the area.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police issued a release to say officers from several law enforcement detachments were at the scene as well as the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, which is based out of Edmonton.

The investigation was taking place southeast of the hamlet of Kinuso, Alta. Kinuso is about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

More to come…

