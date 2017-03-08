RCMP respond to armed suspect west of Slave Lake, traffic being rerouted
A A
The RCMP asked drivers to avoid Highway 33 between Highway 2 and Swan Hills late Wednesday afternoon as officers responded to “a stolen vehicle with an armed suspect” in the area.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police issued a release to say officers from several law enforcement detachments were at the scene as well as the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, which is based out of Edmonton.
The investigation was taking place southeast of the hamlet of Kinuso, Alta. Kinuso is about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.