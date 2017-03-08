Okanagan wine industry boosts economy

It is the largest economic impact the Canadian wine industry has ever made. A new report reveals the significant growth the industry has seen in recent years and the billions of dollars it now puts into the economy.

“It’s phenomenal news,” B.C. Wine Institute Executive Director Miles Prodan said.

The B.C. Wine Institute together with the Canadian Vintners Association, the Winery and Grower Alliance of Ontario and the Winery Association of Nova Scotia commissioned a report called ‘Canada’s Wine Economy-Ripe, Robust, Remarkable.

The report reveals that the economic impact from the Canadian wine industry went from $6.8 billion in 2011 to $9 billion in 2015, an increase of 33 per cent. Almost a third of it, $2.8 billion comes from B.C.’s wine sector.

Prodan says part of the growth comes from the modernization of B.C’s liquor laws including selling wine at grocery stores.

“It definitely has significant impact,” Prodan said. “So does being able to sell wine at farmers’ markets and some of the other accessibility.”

The report also highlights the sheer number of jobs the wine industry provides. Nationwide, it employs more than 37,000 people. In B.C., it has created more than 12,000 full-time positions, most of those in the Okanagan.

“When you consider they (wineries) are small, family-owned farms contributing that kind of full time employment to the province, it is a real success story.” Prodan said.