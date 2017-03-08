Saskatchewan companies find benefit in gender diverse workplaces

Gender diversity in the workplace allows TCU Financial to offer better products and services to the communities it serves, according to its CEO.

“By having better representation of the overall community, we can make better decisions,” TCU CEO George Greenwood said in an interview Wednesday.

“We want to be reflective of [the] community because we are a cooperative made up of people from the community.”

Four of the credit union’s six executives are female, including all of its vice presidents. Thirty per cent of the company’s board of directors are also women.

On Wednesday, Saskatoon joined the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day, which focused on creating a more gender inclusive world.

University of Saskatchewan women’s and gender studies coordinator Marie Lovrod said it’s important for all companies to work toward inclusivity and be able to provide a pathway for all to achieve professional evolution.

“When you see a company that is making that effort, that will benefit them in the long run,” Lovrod said.

“It’s also going to benefit the wider social order, the more that are employed, the more people that are doing meaningful work, the better of an economy we’re going to have.”