Edmonton mom charged after police find 7-month-old alone in vehicle amid bitterly cold temperatures

A 30-year-old woman has been charged after police said they found her seven-month-old child sitting unattended in the backseat of a locked vehicle during an icy March cold snap in Edmonton.

According to police, officers responded to a complaint regarding the child at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. They found the infant in a commercial parking lot near 96 Street and 82 Avenue.

The officers decided to break the front driver’s side window to grab the child, which they said was crying, after what police called a “lengthy, unsuccessful search for the driver of the vehicle in nearby businesses.” They said the mother arrived at the vehicle about 10 minutes later.

The temperature in Edmonton was -21 C at the time and -28 when factoring in the wind chill.

The woman, whose name has not been released in order to protect the identity of her child, has been charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees a child left alone in a car to call 911 and if that takes too long, call AMA Roadside Assistance at 1-800-222-4357. If you do see a child in distress, police recommend you ask others for help to check nearby businesses to find the parent or guardian.