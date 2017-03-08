Sports
March 8, 2017 7:08 pm

Edmonton Eskimos sign Canadian linebacker Greenwood

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Argonauts' Cory Greenwood (27) stands over Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Jeremiah Masoli (8) during first half CFL Eastern Division Semifinal football action, in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Edmonton Eskimos signed Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood as a free agent Wednesday.

The six-foot-two, 237-pound native of Kingston, Ont., had 70 tackles in 2017 with the Toronto Argonauts. Greenwood, 31, played the parts of three seasons with the Argos, registering 103 tackles in 22 career games (20 starts).

Toronto selected Greenwood in the first round, third overall in the 2010 CFL draft out of Concordia. But he spent his first four seasons of professional football in the NFL with Kansas City and Detroit.

The Eskimos also announced the retirement of quarterback Jordan Lynch.

