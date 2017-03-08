Jacques Cartier Bridge to light up in test run for Montreal’s 375th anniversary

The anticipated lighting of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge is one step closer to becoming a reality, with a test run planned for Wednesday night.

The project was announced in 2015 as part of the city’s 375th and Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

It will officially light up in May.

Lighting the bridge comes with a price tag of $39.5 million.

The federal government contributed $30 million to the project, while the City of Montreal covered the rest.

The bridge will light up and change colours depending on the seasons and the beat of the city, similar to several areas of the Old Port.

The project is the brain child of Montreal company Moment Factory, which specializes in public light spectacles.

The structure was installed by the Pomerleau engineering firm, with has a total of 2,807 lights.

