Canada
March 8, 2017 4:52 pm
Updated: March 8, 2017 4:55 pm

Jacques Cartier Bridge to light up in test run for Montreal’s 375th anniversary

By Global News

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge will be illuminated to celebrate Montreal's 375th annivrsary celebrations in 2017.

Ville de Montreal
A A

The anticipated lighting of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge is one step closer to becoming a reality, with a test run planned for Wednesday night.

The project was announced in 2015 as part of the city’s 375th and Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

READ MORE: A sneak peek as Jacques Cartier Bridge lights up for Montreal’s 375th anniversary

It will officially light up in May.

Lighting the bridge comes with a price tag of $39.5 million.

The federal government contributed $30 million to the project, while the City of Montreal covered the rest.

WATCH BELOW: Jacques-Cartier Bridge lighting preview


Story continues below

The bridge will light up and change colours depending on the seasons and the beat of the city, similar to several areas of the Old Port.

READ MORE: Jacques Cartier Bridge lights up for Montreal’s anniversary

The project is the brain child of  Montreal company Moment Factory, which specializes in public light spectacles.

The structure was installed by the Pomerleau engineering firm, with has a total of 2,807 lights.

WATCH BELOW: Jacques-Cartier Bridge illuminated

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
375th
Canada 150th
City of Montreal
denis coderre
Federal Government
Gilbert Rozon
Jacques Cartier Bridge
Jacques Cartier Champlain Bridge Corporation
Lights
Moment Factory
Montreal 375
Montreal 375 anniversary
Old Port
pomerleau

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News