Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday political panel, March 8
Happy Wednesday! This week our panelists talk:
1. International Women’s Day: Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau on the hot seat, while Justin Trudeau announces funding.
2. Budget day: How much impact is the United States having on our financial decisions?
3. Chrystia Freeland and her grandfather: Why is this becoming a political issue, and just how big of a role is Russia playing in the politics of other nations?
Panelists:
- Sally Housser, senior consultant at Navigator Ltd.
- Lisa Kinsella, managing partner of Daisy Consulting Group
- Jamie Ellerton, principal at Conaptus Ltd.
