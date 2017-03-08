Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday political panel, March 8

Happy Wednesday! This week our panelists talk:

1. International Women’s Day: Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau on the hot seat, while Justin Trudeau announces funding.

2. Budget day: How much impact is the United States having on our financial decisions?

3. Chrystia Freeland and her grandfather: Why is this becoming a political issue, and just how big of a role is Russia playing in the politics of other nations?

Panelists: