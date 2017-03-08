Photos of Manitoba’s massive snowstorm

WINNIPEG– Manitoba has been dealing with blizzard conditions since Monday. As the storm begins to clear, the blizzard left behind some incredible snow drifts around the province.

Snow totals will be difficult to gauge due to the incredibly strong winds, but Environment Canada released preliminary snowfall totals March 7 at 4 p.m.

Flin Flon:45 cm

The Pas:36 cm

Brandon:35 cm

Swan River:31 cm

Lynn Lake:28 cm

Gillam:20 cm

PHOTO GALLERY: Manitoba blizzard

PHOTO GALLERY: Aftermath of blizzard