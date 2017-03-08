Weather
March 8, 2017 2:36 pm
Updated: March 8, 2017 2:53 pm

Photos of Manitoba’s massive snowstorm

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Massive snow drifts up the the roofs of some homes in St. Leon.

Lyndsi Ives/submitted
WINNIPEG– Manitoba has been dealing with blizzard conditions since Monday. As the storm begins to clear, the blizzard left behind some incredible snow drifts around the province.

Snow totals will be difficult to gauge due to the incredibly strong winds, but Environment Canada released preliminary snowfall totals March 7 at 4 p.m.

Flin Flon:45 cm

The Pas:36 cm

Brandon:35 cm

Swan River:31 cm

Lynn Lake:28 cm

Gillam:20 cm

PHOTO GALLERY: Manitoba blizzard

Crystal Ballard

Blizzard hit Churchill, Man., Tuesday.

Crystal Ballard/submitted
Crystal Ballard- Churchill

A loader attempting to clear snow in Churchill Wednesday morning.

Crystal Ballard/submitted
Mark Morellato (2)

Streets of Churchill during the storm.

Mark Morellato/submitted
Mark Morellato (1)

Another snow storm image from Churchill

Mark Morellato/submitted

PHOTO GALLERY: Aftermath of blizzard

Lyndsi Ives St Leon (4)

Snow drift almost as high as a house in St. Leon, Man.

Lyndsi Ives/submitted
Lyndsi Ives St Leon (3)

The dogs don’t seem to mind the amount of snow in St. Leon.

Lyndsi Ives/sumbitted
Lyndsi Ives St Leon (1)

Another image of the snow sift in St. Leon.

Lyndsi Ives/submitted
Lyndsi Ives St Leon (2)

Massive snow drifts up the the roofs of some homes in St. Leon.

Lyndsi Ives/submitted

