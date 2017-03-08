Police looking for 31-year-old man who failed to get off Duke Point ferry

The family of a 31-year-old man are concerned for their son’s well-being after he failed to show up at Duke Point ferry terminal in Nanaimo Wednesday morning.

According to Mounties, a Nanaimo woman got a call from her son, asking to be picked up from the last ferry to Duke Point but when she went to the terminal, he was nowhere to be found.

An investigation showed that the man had boarded the ferry in Tsawwassen, but did not get off as a pedestrian in Nanaimo.

Police and his family are asking the public to help locate Lindsay Hanna, who lives in Northern B.C. He is described as Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. He is six feet and one inch tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He does not have any known medical issues.

Police said there is a possibility that Hanna made alternate plans for when he arrived or got a ride from someone on the ferry, and did not let his mother know of the change.

If any passengers on the ferry from Tuesday night can shed any light on him or his whereabouts, police are asking you call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.