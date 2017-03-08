Canada Post office in cental Alberta vandalized

RCMP in central Alberta are investigating after a Canada Post location was vandalized.

Investigators said someone pried open eight post office boxes at the Canada Post office in Castor, Alta. sometime between Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 6.

The locks keeping the boxes closed were damaged, but RCMP said nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The town of Castor is located about 270 kilometres northeast of Calgary, and about 230 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.