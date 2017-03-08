Canada Post office in cental Alberta vandalized

RCMP in central Alberta are investigating after a Canada Post location was vandalized.
Investigators said someone pried open eight post office boxes at the Canada Post office in Castor, Alta. sometime between Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 6.
The locks keeping the boxes closed were damaged, but RCMP said nothing was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666 or contact Crime Stoppers.
The town of Castor is located about 270 kilometres northeast of Calgary, and about 230 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.