Get your personal health information with the click of a mouse

If you’re living in the south Okanagan, soon you’ll be able to access your personal health information with just a few clicks of a mouse.

Interior Health is rolling out its MyHealthPortal which gives patients 24-hour access to their health records. The portal is already available for patients in the Shuswap, north and central Okanagan, with more than 9,000 people signed up for the online service.

“It’s been great,” Interior Health communications officer Erin Toews said. “People are really interested.”

If you want to register, staff will be at hospitals in Princeton and Oliver March 13 – 17 and Penticton Regional Hospital March 27 – April 9.

You have to bring a piece of photo ID and your care card to verify your identity, then you’ll be given a username and password, you simply login to the My Health Portal website and there’s all your personal health info.

If you can’t make it to the hospitals to enroll in person, you can do so remotely by showing their identification at the Registration desk and ask to have your email address added to their patient record. A representative will then contact you by phone to complete the enrollment process.