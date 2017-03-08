Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reportedly call off divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner might have another chance together.

People magazine reports that the couple have called off their divorce – for now.

They announced their separation back in June 2015. But Affleck and Garner have reportedly decided to keep working on their marriage.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner reports to People. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

The same source also said that this was a decision they made together, “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They both love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

While the actors, both 44, seem to be in a better place now, they recently went through a rough patch that nearly led them to follow through with the divorce.

All the while for the two years since announcing their separation, they have remained close, living together most of the time and co-parenting their kids.

Recently the family celebrated the holidays together in Montana and have taken many vacations together.

“They want to keep the family together,” the source says. “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

The couple share Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and youngest Samuel, 5, together.