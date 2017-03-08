Environment Canada issues wind warning for London area

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Wednesday morning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, and Komoka along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

The weather agency advises that wind gusts could reach between 60 km/h and 90 km/h Wednesday afternoon, which may cause some damage.

Forecasters have said the wind may be strong enough at times to cause minor tree and building damage. There may be some power outages as well.

Residents should be careful while travelling or spending time outdoors, as loose objects may be tossed around by the wind and cause injury.

According to Environment Canada, wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

The wind is expected to begin diminishing early Wednesday evening.