Regina fire crews battle stubborn blaze at historic Traveller’s Building

Fire crews remain on the scene at a large commercial fire in downtown Regina Wednesday morning.
According to fire officials, they were called to the Traveller’s Building along the 1800 block of Broad Street around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
The commercial building is a heritage structure built in 1929. It was vacant at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.
Crews say they are fighting the fire defensively because the structure is unstable and unsafe to battle from inside.
Fire fighters are using thermal imaging to locate and extinguish hot spots in the building.
Drivers are advised that north bound lanes on 1800 block Broad Street are currently closed and traffic will be restricted for several hours as crews remain on scene.
