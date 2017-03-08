Canada
March 8, 2017 8:04 am

#OurYYC On the Road: Global News Hour at 6 in University District

By Global News

An artist rendering of Calgary's University District provided by the Discovery Centre. March 2017.

West Campus Development Trust
Global Calgary is taking our show on the road to the University District.

A sales centre is the only thing standing in this 200 acre development right now, but construction in this urban community is about to kick into high gear.

Linda Olsen and Gord Gillies and the Global News team will broadcast live from the northwest neighbourhood just west of the University of Calgary.

From a hotel to retail businesses and a seniors centre to a grocery store. We’ll tell you what the West Campus Development Trust has planned for the space over the next 20 years and why it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before in our city.

Global News is taking our show on the road to the University District in Calgary March 8, 2017.

Global News

We will also investigate how the University of Calgary hopes to benefit from this development, both financially and in recruiting faculty and researchers.

Join us as we find out who is most likely to find this a desirable place to live and how the mature neighbourhoods nearby feel about this new kid down the block.

We’ll also tell you about some local high-tech companies that have a connection to this project.

Tune in for all of these stories and more on tonight’s Global News Hour at 6 p.m.

Global News