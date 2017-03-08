Crime
March 8, 2017 7:14 am
Updated: March 8, 2017 7:21 am

Peel Street store target of incendiary device

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A men's clothing store on Peel Street has been the target of an incendiary device, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A men’s clothing store on Peel Street near Place Mont-Royal has been the target of an incendiary device.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, the incident took place at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed a broken window.

The fire has been extinguished and most of the damages were caused by water.

No suspect has been arrested.

