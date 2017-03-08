Peel Street store target of incendiary device
A A
A men’s clothing store on Peel Street near Place Mont-Royal has been the target of an incendiary device.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, the incident took place at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed a broken window.
The fire has been extinguished and most of the damages were caused by water.
No suspect has been arrested.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.