Woman injured after car smashes into fence near Yonge and St. Clair
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle she was driving struck a fence and plowed into a tree in midtown Toronto overnight.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Yonge Street north of St. Clair Avenue.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are investigating if speed or alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.
The age and identity of the female driver has not been released.
