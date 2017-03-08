Canada
March 8, 2017 6:28 am

Woman injured after car smashes into fence near Yonge and St. Clair

By Web Producer  Global News

A female driver was injured in a collision in midtown Toronto on March 8, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle she was driving struck a fence and plowed into a tree in midtown Toronto overnight.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Yonge Street north of St. Clair Avenue.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating if speed or alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

The age and identity of the female driver has not been released.

