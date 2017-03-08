Police cruiser rear-ended in crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A police cruiser was rear-ended after arriving on scene of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Pickering early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Whites Road.

A tractor-trailer had hit a centre median and jumped into the express lanes when a police cruiser attending the scene was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle that slammed into the police car also suffered minor injuries.

The police officer in the cruiser was not injured.

The express lanes at Port Union Road were closed for the investigation but all except the right lane have since reopened.